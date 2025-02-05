Published Feb 5, 2025
Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show
circle avatar
Conor O'Neill  •  DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@ConorONeill_DI
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jordan Mann and Conor O'Neill take a look at how Duke destroyed UNC on Saturday, tackle some big-picture topics, and preview the Blue Devils' upcoming week that features trips to Syracuse and Clemson.