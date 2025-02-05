Watch/listen: New episode of Big J & Little J Show

Jordan Mann and Conor O'Neill take a look at how Duke destroyed UNC on Saturday, tackle some big-picture topics, and preview the Blue Devils' upcoming week that features trips to Syracuse and Clemson.
Jordan Mann and Conor O'Neill take a look at how Duke destroyed UNC on Saturday, tackle some big-picture topics, and preview the Blue Devils' upcoming week that features trips to Syracuse and Clemson.
Class of 2027 wide receiver could be a recruiting battle within the Triangle
Blue Devils have strange break in 2025 football schedule
Duke slugs out another tough win, getting 28 points from Cooper Flagg
Blue Devils unveil new defensive look, which paid off in win at Wake Forest
Blue Devils find winning touch late, win at Wake Forest despite off night on offense
Class of 2027 wide receiver could be a recruiting battle within the Triangle
Blue Devils have strange break in 2025 football schedule
Duke slugs out another tough win, getting 28 points from Cooper Flagg