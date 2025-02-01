Duke dominates UNC

Blue Devils build 32-point lead, run past Tar Heels in first matchup of season

DURHAM – It started with a Sion James dunk on a feed from Cooper Flagg and the dominance didn’t stop until Duke had a 32-point lead against North Carolina. This was an evisceration made respectable only after the outcome was decided. “It’s really important to just come out and set the tone from the jump,” Flagg said after Duke’s 87-70 win over UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday night. “I thought our defense did that really well tonight and we were able to just create some easy buckets.” Everything about this looked easy for Duke (19-2, 11-0 ACC), which now has a 15-game winning streak. After lackluster offensive games against Wake Forest and N.C. State last weekend and Monday night, respectively, the Blue Devils were firing on all cylinders against UNC (13-10, 6-5). Duke made 10 of 20 3-point shots, scored 1.52 points per possession in the first half, and had 20 assists on 28 field goals. Kon Knueppel led Duke with 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting and added five rebounds and five assists; Flagg scored 21 and had eight rebounds and seven assists, along with three steals and two blocks. “Our guys executed really well,” coach Jon Scheyer said of Duke’s offense. “The passes that we made, 20 assists, of course — but I thought we just had some great connecting, sharing plays.” Flagg scored or assisted on Duke’s first 18 points. His 3-pointer a little more than five minutes into the game made it a 15-6 lead and was the final straw for UNC coach Hubert Davis, who called a timeout to beat the first media timeout. “When you make the other team take a timeout because of a run, I mean, that’s the best feeling I think in basketball,” said Knueppel, who scored the last five points of that run.

Coming out of the timeout, Duke put Maliq Brown in for his first action since Jan. 11. He got a steal within 10 seconds of checking in and dished to Flagg on a fast break for a three-point play. Those were parts of a 16-0 run that set the tone for most of what the first half looked like. That 16-0 spurt started with a 3-pointer and fast-break dunk by Tyrese Proctor. Duke’s junior guard — the only Blue Devil who entered this game having played in multiple Duke-UNC games — had 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting. He entered this game having scored 10 points on 3-for-18 shooting in Duke’s last two games. “I was due for one, for sure. I don’t know what I shot (against N.C. State and Wake Forest), after the games it was straight out of my mind,” Proctor said. “The biggest thing, I talked to Coach (Scheyer) this weekend, it was all good shots. Every shot I’ve been taking was a good shot. “I’m confident, I’m just going to stick to my routine and just keep having confidence.” The 16-0 run made it a 23-6 game less than seven minutes into the game. Later in the first half, the Blue Devils put together an 11-0 run that made it a 40-13 game.

