Duke walks it off against Pitt

DURHAM – The feeling in Duke’s dugout was if the Blue Devils could keep the deficit within reach, they’d find a way to break through.

They did that with Macon Winslow’s game-tying home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning.

But they walked through for the win.

Jake Hyde’s bases-loaded walk delivered a walk-off win for Duke, which beat Pittsburgh 4-3 on Wednesday night in the second round of the ACC tournament at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

“I think there was kind of a feeling in our dugout the whole time like, ‘If we keep this thing close, we’re going to break through here late,’” coach Chris Pollard said. “Between executing a few pitches and making a few plays defensively to get off the field, ‘Just keep it right here and we’ll press through and score some runs.’”

Duke (37-18) advances in the tournament it won last season and will face No. 2 seed Florida State at 3 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal game.

That comes after the Blue Devils pulled off a late-innings rally reminiscent of last year’s run to the title. Duke gave up a run in the top of the first, trailed 3-0 after three, and never led until Wallace Clark crossed the plate because of Hyde’s five-pitch walk.

Winslow led off the ninth with the game-tying homer, pulled slightly to left-center field and hitting the scoreboard to the right of the Blue Monster. Clark reached on an error and AJ Gracia blooped a single into shallow left field — his third hit of the night, along with an RBI double and solo homer to account for Duke’s only two runs before the ninth.

Pitt (28-27) opted to walk Ben Miller and load the bases for a left-on-left matchup against Hyde. Pitt’s Patrick Gardner entered in the fourth inning, stranding two runners and keeping the Blue Devils’ powerful offense mostly in check.

“For me, Ben Miller is a sixth-year (player). I mean, we’ve got Pittsburgh Pirates that haven’t been there that long,” Pitt coach Mike Bell said. “You’re not going to let the best guy beat you. … And I’m going to go with my guy on the mound.”