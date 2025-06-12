Duke gets reigning champs in ACC-SEC Challenge

About eight months later, we’ll get the matchup that would have happened in the national championship game if Duke had held on against Houston.

Florida is going to play at Duke on Dec. 2 in the ACC-SEC Challenge in the upcoming season.

It’s the latest known piece of Duke’s gauntlet of a non-conference schedule that also includes games against Kansas, Michigan State, Michigan, Arkansas, Texas Tech and Texas.

Duke has a 14-4 advantage in its series against Florida. The last meeting was an 87-84 win by the Blue Devils in Nov. 2017, the championship game of the PK80. Marvin Bagley III had a 30-point, 15-rebound game in that one.

The Blue Devils are 1-1 in the ACC-SEC Challenge, having lost at Arkansas two seasons ago and winning at home against Auburn — also in last season’s Final Four — last year.

Here is what we know of Duke’s non-conference slate so far:

Nov. 4 – vs. Texas (Spectrum Center, Charlotte)

Nov. 7 or 8 – vs. Western Carolina

Nov. 11 – at Army (Veterans Day)

Nov. 14 – vs. Indiana State

Nov. 18 – vs. Kansas (Champions Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York)

Nov. 27 – vs. Arkansas (United Center, Chicago)

Dec. 2 – vs. Florida (ACC-SEC Challenge)

Dec. ? – at Michigan State

Dec. 20 – vs. Texas Tech (Madison Square Garden, New York)

Late Feb. – vs. Michigan (Capital One Arena, Washington)