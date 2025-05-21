Duke to play Texas Tech in New York

Duke is bulking up its non-conference slate for men’s basketball in the upcoming season.

Duke will play Texas Tech on Dec. 20 at Madison Square Garden. The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman.

The Blue Devils aren’t shying away from facing elite competition in the non-conference schedule. Texas Tech is added to a slate that already includes Kansas, Arkansas, Texas and Michigan — and that’s without the announcement of Duke’s ACC-SEC Challenge matchup.

Duke and Texas Tech have only played twice, but both were memorable. Duke beat Texas Tech 69-58 in 2018, when Zion Williamson had 17 points and 13 rebounds and the Blue Devils overcame an eight-point deficit early in the second half. At the end of that season, Texas Tech lost to Virginia in the national championship game.

The last meeting was Duke’s 78-73 win in the Sweet 16 in 2022, with Paolo Banchero scoring 22 points. Duke reached the Final Four that season.

So far, here’s what we know of Duke’s non-conference slate for the upcoming season. Keep in mind, some of these are only reported games and have not been announced by the program:

Nov. 4 – vs. Texas (Spectrum Center, Charlotte)

Nov. 7 or 8 – vs. Western Carolina

Nov. 11 – at Army (Veterans Day)

Nov. 14 – vs. Indiana State

Nov. 18 – vs. Kansas (Champions Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York)

Nov. 27 – vs. Arkansas (United Center, Chicago)

Late Nov./early Dec. – ACC-SEC challenge matchup to be determined later

Dec. ? – at Michigan State

Dec. 20 – vs. Texas Tech (Madison Square Garden, New York)

Late Feb. – vs. Michigan (Capital One Arena, Washington)