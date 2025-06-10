Chris Pollard leaves Duke for Virginia

About 14 hours after Duke’s season-ending loss to Murray State, the Blue Devils lost their head coach.

Chris Pollard has been named Virginia’s next coach, ending a 13-year tenure that saw Duke end a 55-year NCAA tournament drought, win four regionals — all on the road — and two ACC championships, and come within one game of reaching Omaha four times.

Pollard won 420 games at Duke, the last of which was Saturday in the opening game of a super regional best-of-3 series against Murray State. The Racers won 19-9 on Sunday afternoon and 5-4 on Monday night, punching their first trip to Omaha in program history — and extending a 64-year drought for Duke.

Duke went 41-21 this season and has been in the NCAA tournament for three straight seasons, and six of the last seven. Before the previous run of three straight — 2018, ’19 and ’21, as there wasn’t a postseason in 2020 — the program had never been to three straight NCAA tournaments.

Duke’s third win of the season, against Cornell on Feb. 22, meant Pollard moved past Jack Coombs — whose name adorns Duke’s stadium — for the most wins in program history.

Pollard was given a contract extension in 2023 amid rumors tying him to another prestigious ACC program, Miami. That deal included a commitment to an overhaul of Jack Coombs Field, where Duke has played all of its home games for the past two seasons.

The program is one year into the renovation project that’s expected to take another 4-5 years to complete.

Pollard is from Virginia and has family in the Charlottesville area. He is reportedly taking his coaching staff with him.