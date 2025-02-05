Blue Devils handle business at Syracuse

There was no doubt left about an emotional hangover in this one.

Duke took care of business with an 83-54 throttling of Syracuse on Wednesday night at JMA Wireless Dome.

The Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) have won 16 straight games and made quick work of the Orange after Saturday night’s win against North Carolina. In each of the past four seasons, the winner of the first Duke-UNC matchup had lost its next game.

Any threat of that continuing for a fifth straight year was quelled.

“These guys have been mature on their own,” coach Jon Scheyer said via post-game radio interview. “We talk to them and they respond to you. There’s never been a time this year they haven’t responded.

“For them to listen and to respond the whole way, that’s special.”

Duke’s lead was 14 at halftime and that was after a sluggish start offensively. The Blue Devils pushed the lead past 20 in the first seven minutes of the second half, taking a 52-31 lead on a layup by Sion James.

The lead stayed above 20 for all but 17 seconds of the rest of the game, and went to 31 on a vicious one-handed dunk by Isaiah Evans — after a Khaman Maluach block ignited a 1-on-1 fast break.

Tyrese Proctor led Duke with 16 points, making four of Duke’s nine 3-pointers. Kon Knueppel scored nine of his 12 points in the first half; Cooper Flagg had something of a quiet game for his standards, with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists; and James and Evans had 10 points apiece.

“They don’t switch off-ball … I had teammates do a great job finding me in my pocket,” Proctor said via radio interview.