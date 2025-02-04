Preview: No. 2 Duke at Syracuse

Blue Devils aim to buck four-year trend, stave off complacency with 15-game winning streak

Duke's Tyrese Proctor calls out a play against UNC on Saturday night. (Photo by Zachary Taft/USA Today Sports Images)

Advertisement

This Duke team is different. In the abstract, that’s true because eight of the 10 players who have been in the rotation were not at Duke last season. Digging deeper, it remains true. The intangibles — mainly, toughness — of the Blue Devils stand out compared to Jon Scheyer’s first two teams. It is an elite defensive team that is also an elite shooting team, combining two of the best traits of Scheyer’s first two seasons. And now, riding a 15-game winning streak and having eviscerated North Carolina on Saturday night, there comes another chance for this Duke team to prove how different it is. “There’s a long way to go but we just feel we have a big mission, a deeper purpose, and that’s one of the things we’ve talked about is just the process,” Scheyer said. “It’s not about the results. We don’t coach the results, we coach, ‘Did we do what our intention initially was?’” Duke’s intention heading into Wednesday night’s game at Syracuse involves following up an emotional win with a trend-breaking one. In each of the last four seasons, the team that has won the first Duke-UNC game has lost its next game. Those have been split, two of them Duke (2022-23) and two of them UNC (2021 and ’24). It’s worth noting that Duke’s losses came in Monday night games. Between a 15-game winning streak and Saturday night’s emphatic victory, though, the Blue Devils are tasked with staving off complacency. It’s a symptom of winning that coaches are forever guarding against. “As a coach, you’re constantly worried about outside distractions, noise,” Scheyer said. “We’re battling against it all the time and our group has done an amazing job staying locked in and focused. Obviously, that needs to continue.” Junior guard Tyrese Proctor wasn’t interested in making Saturday night’s win out to be more than it was — while dropping one reference to the catharsis that comes with beating the Tar Heels. “It counts as one win,” Proctor said. “Obviously it feels good beating them but at the end of the day, we’ve got 11 (ACC) wins and we’ve just got to keep going.” That’s what brings it back to this being a different type of team. Duke starts three freshmen and relies on two others off the bench. Proctor is seen as a veteran and the junior has played in big games, while still noting he reclassified to Duke and came a year early. “Their maturity with embracing coaching all the time, and then also with their hunger to do something special has been unique,” Scheyer said. “I give all of them credit for that. “And then the other thing that’s really important is the fact that they’ve just thrown themselves into the moment. They’re not getting ahead of themselves. That’s unique.”

Here’s what to know ahead of Wednesday night’s game: Time: 7 p.m. Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. TV: ESPN2. Series; last meeting: Duke leads 16-6 and has won nine straight meetings; Duke won 86-66 in Durham in last season’s only meeting. Current Blue Devil Maliq Brown scored a career-high 26 points for the Orange. Records: Duke 19-2, 11-0 ACC; Syracuse 10-12, 4-7.

Jon Scheyer makes a point during last week's win against N.C. State. (Photo by Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports Images)

Stat to watch: 19.0%. That is Syracuse’s turnover rate in ACC games, which is the worst in the league (per KenPom and entering Tuesday night’s games). The Orange’s turnover clip for the season isn’t great (17.7%, 207th nationally). But it ticks up when looking at ACC-only games. Even in a 75-66 win at California on Saturday, Syracuse committed 13 turnovers in a 66-possession game (19.7%). In losses to Stanford and Clemson in the last couple of weeks, 14 turnovers in each game meant the Orange’s turnover clip was over 20%. As strong as Duke’s defense has been, the Blue Devils don’t force many turnovers. For the season, Duke’s defensive turnover rate is 18.0%, which is 138th; in ACC games, it’s 16.0%, which is 10th in the league. But … Duke forced 14 turnovers against UNC on Saturday night. So, with it being a 65-possession game, that was a turnover rate of 21.5% — Duke’s second-best clip of the season against an ACC team (Louisville was 22.3%). Forcing turnovers against the Tar Heels led to several early fast breaks and layups; doing the same against Syracuse would lead to more easy offense for the Blue Devils. Matchup to watch: Duke’s centers vs. Syracuse’s Eddie Lampkin Jr. (No. 44). It’s another matchup against a ground-and-pound ACC center. Khaman Maluach and Brown — plus Patrick Ngongba II, maybe if only for a couple of minutes — will be tasked with slowing down Lampkin. Syracuse’s big man is 6-11, 265. He’s a load on the inside, a skilled passer out of double teams (2.4 assists per game), and one of the best rebounders in the ACC (10.5 in league games is second-best, behind Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud). A few games ago, another of the ACC’s wide-bodied centers had a decent game against the Blue Devils — albeit when they were without Brown. Boston College’s Chad Venning (6-9, 270) had 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, along with three rebounds and three blocks. Lampkin isn’t quite the scorer Venning is, but could cause some of the same problems.

Syracuse's J.J. Starling dunks through a foul against Cal on Saturday. (Photo by Robert Edwards/USA Today Sports Images)

Orange(man) to watch: Guard J.J. Starling (No. 2). The one-time Duke target on the recruiting trail hasn’t fared well either of the times he’s faced the Blue Devils. Starling had nine points on 4-for-13 shooting against Duke for Notre Dame as a freshman, and then had nine points on 4-for-9 shooting last season with Syracuse. Aside from the month that he missed because of an injury, Starling has been a bright spot for the Orange. He’s averaging 17.9 points per game and is the primary ball-handler. His shooting splits could be better (42.9% field goals, 29.8% 3-pointers, 70.2% free-throws) but he’s never been known as a shooter. Starling is coming off one of his more complete games of the season. Against Cal, he had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and didn’t commit a turnover. He still shot 6-for-18, but it was only his second game of the season (out of 15) in which he didn’t have a turnover.

Blue Devil to watch: Center Maliq Brown (No. 6). He scored a career-high 26 points for Syracuse, against Duke, last season; he’s scored 39 points in 16 games this season. Brown scored in double figures 17 times last year for the Orange; his season-high this year is eight points. Brown returns to the place where he spent the first two seasons of his career with a different role. But he has been the same type of havoc-inducing defender for Duke, which also doesn’t need him to have as much of a scoring role as Syracuse did last season. “Some of the things you see, he performed that way for us. The difference is who he’s with and the playing time for him,” Syracuse coach Adrian Autry said earlier this week. “When he wanted to go into the portal, we were very disappointed.”