DURHAM – Take yourself back to the summer news that Duke had added seven grad transfers and compare what you thought then to what you know now.

Three Ivy Leaguers, another from the FCS level, a pair of offensive linemen and a Power-5 cornerback with starting experience.

That’s one way to look at it. Here’s another:

- Darius Joiner (Western Illinois) is Duke’s leading tackler (70) and the safety has played more snaps than any other Blue Devils defender.

- Cam Dillon (Columbia) is sixth on the team in tackles despite playing the 15th-most snaps on the defense as a backup linebacker.

- Datrone Young (Iowa State) has been the most-consistent cornerback on the roster and has started all but one game, which he missed with an injury.

- Anthony Nelson (Harvard) was Duke’s highest-graded defensive player against Virginia (86.7, per Pro Football Focus), but was injured and missed the next three games. He returned to his role as a backup defensive end last weekend.

- Chance Lytle (Colorado) has played the third-most snaps among Blue Devils offensive linemen, starting eight games and proving to be more than a good singer.

- Andre Harris Jr. (Arkansas State) has played 20 fewer snaps than Lytle (476 to 456) and hasn’t allowed a sack this season, starting seven games at right tackle.

- Jack Burns (Cornell) is right behind Harris with 441 snaps and has started the last three games at center, with coach Mike Elko saying he was the offensive player of the game for his performance against BC.

The Blue Devils went 7-for-7 on quality additions over the summer when most teams are looking to fill one or two holes for depth concerns, and it’s a partial explainer on why they’re in the position they’re in.

“One of the mysteries of the transfer portal is chemistry, right?” Elko said. “Everybody who thinks this is just like, you go to the yard sale, you buy whatever you want and it just fits in your house and it’s all good, that’s not really how the transfer portal works.

“We tried to be very selective from a character standpoint and a performance standpoint.”

Duke is 6-3 and headed to a bowl, destination TBD, because of the buy-in level for Elko, he explains. That’s where the joy in how the season has played out stems from for the first-time coach.

“They’re the ones who have put in the work and they deserve all of the accolades,” Elko said. “What I get is just the little bit of joy in the fact that they’re buying into what we’re doing. And the fact that they believe in what we’re doing and that they believe in the direction that this program is going.”

It’s one thing to get that level of commitment and dedication from players who came to his introductory press conference and went through spring practices, with the chance to leave through the portal after the spring.

It’s another to also get such a smooth meshing of those players along with the incoming transfers, allowing players from lower levels or without as much starting experience to become difference-makers.

“We brought in seven kids and all seven of them have been productive players, for sure,” Elko said. “But great kids in our locker room. They’ve brought leadership value, they’ve brought experience.

“You don’t see patches. Like, ‘There’s our transfers and there’s our team.’ They all fit in together. And so that part of it has been great.”

