Duke hires NBA assistant to coaching staff

Jon Scheyer is hiring an assistant coach who never played at Duke for the third time in his three-plus years as head coach.

Evan Bradds will join Duke’s men’s basketball coach staff, the program announced Thursday afternoon.

The Blue Devils had an opening on their staff after Jai Lucas — Scheyer’s first assistant hired from outside of the Duke program — departed in March to become head coach at Miami.

“I'm excited to welcome Evan and his wife, MacKenzie, to Durham,” Scheyer said through a news release. “Evan brings an unbelievable basketball mind, NBA player development experience and a unique ability to build meaningful relationships with players — something that's core to our culture.

“His experience, vision and forward-thinking approach will help keep Duke at the forefront of college basketball. We're excited for what's ahead.”

Bradds was hired in 2022 by the Utah Jazz. He led Utah’s Summer League team in 2023.

Before Bradds’ time with the Jazz, he spent one four years with the Boston Celtics. He started his coaching career as an assistant coach and video coordinator for the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics’ G-League affiliate. He was promoted to the Celtics’ player enhancement staff when Brad Stevens was Boston’s head coach.

“I am honored to be joining the Duke Basketball program and want to express my immense gratitude to Coach Scheyer for this opportunity,” Bradds said through a news release. “I am looking forward to working alongside Coach Scheyer and the Duke team to help continue the long-standing tradition that is Duke Basketball.”

Bradds, 31, is from Jamestown, Ohio. He played at Belmont University from 2013-17, where he was two-time Ohio Valley Conference player of the year (2016 and ’17). He ranks sixth in NCAA Division I history in career field goal percentage (66.7%).

He is the grandson of former Ohio State All-American and NBA player Gary Bradds.

Lucas was a break from a string of more than two decades in which every assistant coach hired at Duke was a former Blue Devil — almost all of them having served as captains in their playing careers.

After Scheyer’s first season, and after Amile Jefferson left for a job with the Boston Celtics, Scheyer again hired from outside the Duke circle by bringing in current assistant Emanuel Dildy.