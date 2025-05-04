Duke baseball weekend recap

(Photo by Courtesy of the ACC)

Duke came out of a weeklong break for exams and cruised to a couple of seven-inning blowout wins against Radford on Sunday. The Blue Devils (32-15) had not played since last Sunday; Duke started final exams for the spring semester on Monday and the last of them was Saturday. “I thought today was more of a product of us playing really well, than Radford not,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said via news release. “I thought we were really good in all three phases today. I have been here long enough to know the post-exam break games are tough. I thought we were really locked in from the beginning.” Here are quick recaps for each of Sunday’s games:

Duke 15, Radford 0 (7 innings)

In the first game, Duke broke through with a five-run third inning and backed it up with a five-run fourth. Ben Rounds was 3-for-5 with six RBI, with the a three-run double in the third and then RBI singles in each of the next two innings. Sam Harris (2-for-3) and AJ Gracia (2-for-4) had the other multi-hit games for the Blue Devils. Harris drove in four runs, three of them on a home run in the fourth. Duke’s offense piled up 13 hits and 10 walks. The abbreviated one-hitter was a three-man effort on the mound, with Andrew Healy (3-3) taking the bulk of those innings. Healy pitched five innings, allowing one hit and one walk. He only needed 67 pitches to get through five innings and had five strikeouts. Kyle Johnson and Ryan Calvert recorded a 1-2-3 inning each to end the game and preserve the shutout.

Duke 17, Radford 5 (7 innings)