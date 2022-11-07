DURHAM – The last time Duke’s football team won a game in November, Quentin Harris threw a touchdown and ran for another in his final game as Duke beat Miami 27-17.

That was 2019.

Duke lost six games in each of the last two Novembers, which doesn’t include the two December games in 2020 when the season was extended because of COVID. It’s a fact that provides perspective on where the Blue Devils are after beating Boston College on Friday night to clinch bowl eligibility in their first game of November under first-year coach Mike Elko.

“For us to play a road game in the ACC in the month of November, not really play our best, and come away with a victory that was a relatively comfortable victory,” Elko said, “that’s a credit to how far we’ve come in a very short period of time.”

Playing meaningful football in November isn’t something every college football program gets to do, and it’s something Duke hasn’t done for several seasons.

“We’re still playing for a nine-win season,” Elko said. “We’re still playing for an outside chance at the Coastal (Division), but certainly a legit chance at the second-place spot in it. A better bowl opportunity, a better bowl trip.

“There’s a lot on the line for us and there’s not a lot of teams in the country that can say that right now.”

Looking at November records in recent seasons is one of the aspects that helps show why Duke had slipped to the bottom tier of the ACC.

Duke’s only winning record in November in the last seven seasons was a 2-1 clip in 2017, when the loss was the final straw of a six-game losing slide and the wins got Duke to a 6-6 record and into the Quick Lane Bowl.

After going 7-2 in November between the 2013-14 seasons, Duke was 7-18 in November in the last seven seasons.

Elko could sense some tightness last week and figures that should have dissipated with the Blue Devils punching their ticket to bowl.

“You get into that moment and they know what they were playing for,” Elko said. “You try not to talk about it and you try not to make it a big deal, but these kids know. They know how important six was, and you maybe even felt that on the sideline at times.”

Things are indeed moving quickly for Duke. The Blue Devils are a double-digit favorite this weekend against Virginia Tech, which has lost back-to-back one-point results after leading 21-3 at N.C. State (lost 22-21) and leading 27-16 against Georgia Tech (lost 28-27).

Duke hasn’t beaten Virginia Tech in Durham since 1981, having lost nine straight games to the Hokies in its home stadium. It’s a peculiar trend, given Duke has won (three) more than it’s lost (two) at Virginia Tech in the last 10 years.