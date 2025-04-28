Cedric Coward commits to Duke

Duke has its first addition of the transfer cycle.

Cedric Coward committed to the Blue Devils while visiting Monday. He’s a 6-6, 206-pound guard who spent this past season at Washington State, though he only played six games because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

There is an important caveat here that could mean Coward never plays a game for Duke; he has entered his name into the NBA draft process and will remain in it. The NBA Draft Combine will be May 11-18 in Chicago, with the lottery to be held May 12.

Ten days after the conclusion of the combine, May 28, is the deadline for college players to withdraw their names from the draft and maintain their college eligibility.