Duke to open season against Texas in Charlotte

The first game for Duke’s men’s basketball team in the upcoming season won’t be on the first night of the season, nor will it be at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils will open the season against Texas on Nov. 4, the second day of the season (a Tuesday). It will be played at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

It will be called the Dick Vitale Invitational — it was announced Monday, which is the birthday of the 86-year-old legendary broadcaster.

“ESPN has been such a vital part of my life since December 5, 1979, and I was so thrilled to learn that ESPN Events will have an annual Dick Vitale Invitational,” Vitale said through a news release. “Jimmy Pitaro and all my colleagues and friends at ESPN have been so good to me and I am so thankful for all of the prayers and love I have received from them during my cancer battles.

“ESPN has been family to me and has given me a life that has been even better than my dreams. To the Vitale family, ESPN is 'Awesome, baby' with a capital A!”

Entering Jon Scheyer’s fourth season at the helm, this will be the first time Duke’s season-opening game isn’t a home game against a mid- or low-major program.

Duke is coming off a 35-4 season and trip to the Final Four.

Texas was 19-16 last season and 6-12 in the SEC — its first season in the league. The Longhorns hired Sean Miller as their coach after the season.

Duke and Texas have played five times in their shared history. All of those meetings have been since 2000 and all of them have been Duke wins.

The most-recent meeting was an 85-78 overtime game in Nov. 2017, with Marvin Bagley III putting up a 34-point, 15-rebound game. That game was played in Portland, Ore., as part of the PK80.

A game time will be announced at a later date. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Fans are encouraged to visit dickvitaleinvitational.com to sign up for exclusive ticket presale opportunities and be the first to know when game details are announced.