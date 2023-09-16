DURHAM – You know the explosiveness exists.

And for the first part of Saturday’s 38-14 thrashing of Northwestern, Duke’s offense allowed itself to stretch the field.

Riley Leonard got the ball to Jalon Calhoun and Jordan Moore in space and it looked like the Blue Devils’ offense would open things up for, essentially, the first time all season. You’d finally get to see Leonard make the throws that make him an enticing prospect for the NFL.

That’s not who they are, though.

“What we’re taught is play our brand of football,” offensive lineman Jacob Monk said. “If they can match it, that’s good, we’ll win in the fourth quarter. If not, then it’ll get out of hand.”

This is what a confident and physically imposing football team looks like.

If there can be a brand attached to a program that’s one season and three games into a coach’s tenure, that’s it. The Mike Elko-coached Blue Devils are unanimous in believing their preparation level — both in summer workouts and game planning — and physicality gives them a chance to beat anyone in the country.

Will they go 15-0? Who knows. Probably not.

It’s the belief that counts through the first three games; that’s what has mattered since Elko’s introduction as Duke’s coach, when he made clear that he didn’t see his first head coaching job as some sort of reclamation project that would take years to build a strong foundation.

No. 21 Duke pounded Northwestern for 268 rushing yards and made a Big Ten team look like it was on the same level as last weekend’s Patriot League foe. This was without one of Duke’s top six offensive linemen, as Justin Pickett was out with an elbow injury, and without a battering ram of a running back in Jaylen Coleman, who hasn’t played this season.

“We wanted to establish our physical identity,” Elko said. “Any time you play a Big Ten team, that’s really, really important.”