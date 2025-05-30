Duke bashes Oklahoma State to start NCAA tournament

Duke wasted little time in jumping on Oklahoma State in its first game of the NCAA tournament.

The Blue Devils came away with a 12-5 victory against the Cowboys to show for it at Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

Duke (38-19) will play the regional host, Georgia, in a winner’s bracket game at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Bulldogs rolled up a 20-4 win against Binghamton in the early game Friday; Oklahoma State and Binghamton will play an elimination game at noon Saturday.

Momentum swung in the biggest of ways in the second and third innings.

The Blue Devils scored the first three runs of the game, on a two-run double by freshman Sam Harris and a two-out single by Wallace Clark, in the bottom of the second.

Owen Proksch hit two batters — the second on a 0-2 pitch — and issued a walk, all with two outs, in the top of the third. But he struck out Jayson Jones on a failed check swing to strand the bases loaded.

Duke blew the game open in the following at-bat. Ben Miller led off the bottom of the third with a home run on the first pitch. After Ben Rounds walked, Tyler Albright drilled a homer to make it 6-0.

Macon Winslow hit an RBI double two batters later, and then Jake Berger hit Duke’s third homer of the inning to make it a six-run inning and a 9-0 lead.

The Blue Devils tacked on the last three runs on the same hit, a two-out triple by Jake Hyde in the fifth.

Duke is 56-1 when scoring at least 10 runs since the start of the 2023 season, and is 20-0 this season when doing so.

Proksch lost a no-hitter in the fourth and the shutout in the fifth, when Kollin Ritchie hit a solo homer. Garrett Shull hit a solo homer in the sixth, but that was the extent of the damage against Proksch.

The junior left-hander threw a career-high 111 pitches — the first time, in 72 appearances, he’s hit a triple-digit pitch count. Proksch allowed three hits, four walks and hit two batters, but he struck out eight.

Duke tried to squeeze the last nine outs of the game without using any of its high-leverage relievers. Gavin Brown got through the seventh, navigating a hit and a walk without allowing a run.

Oklahoma State scored three runs against Ryan Calvert in the eighth, though, and the Blue Devils turned to top reliever Reid Easterly for the last 1 2/3 innings. He threw 23 pitches, with three strikeouts, and his availability will be worth monitoring against a potent Georgia offense Saturday night.

EXTRA BASES: Clark and Harris both had three-hit games for the Blue Devils. … Seven of Duke’s nine starters had at least one RBI. Six of nine had at least one extra-base hit. … Oklahoma State was planning to start Sean Youngerman but he was scratched a few hours before the start with an illness. That meant Mario Pesca started; Duke’s first nine runs came against him.