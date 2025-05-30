Duke hires Tyler Thornton as assistant coach

Duke is bringing back a former player to join its coaching staff.

Tyler Thornton has been hired as an assistant coach, the program announced Friday afternoon.

He joins the Blue Devils after spending the past six seasons as an assistant coach and director of player development at Howard University. That was a homecoming job of sorts, as Thornton is from Washington, D.C.

Thornton also spent time on Marquette’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant before going to Howard.

That means his prior coaching experience has been under former Duke players Kenneth Blakeney (Howard) and Steve Wojciechowski (Marquette).

And now, obviously, he’ll be coaching on a staff with a Duke alum in Jon Scheyer.

“I'm thrilled to welcome Tyler back to Duke,” Scheyer through a news release. “Having coached him during his playing career, I saw firsthand his exceptional basketball IQ, relentless competitiveness and natural leadership. He's a winner in every sense - someone who brings out the best in those around him. We're fortunate to have him home.”

Thornton was a senior in Scheyer’s first season on Duke’s staff, which was in 2013-14.

Thornton played in 139 games across four seasons, from 2010-14. He was a captain in his senior season.

“As a former Duke player, it's incredibly humbling to return to the program as a member of the coaching staff. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help the next generation of players achieve their dreams," Thornton said through a news release. “My passion for the game has always been rooted in doing whatever it takes to win.

“I'm ready to support Coach Scheyer and contribute in any way that helps our program continue to compete at a championship level.”

Duke went through most of this past season with one open assistant coaching position. Jai Lucas left the program after the regular season; Thornton is the second assistant hired by Scheyer since then, along with Evan Bradds.

Will Avery was an assistant coach last season but is no longer listed as such on Duke’s staff directory — so Duke still has room to add an assistant, if Scheyer decides to do so.