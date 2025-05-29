Times, TV assignments announced for Duke’s first three games

Duke’s football team will play night games in two of three first three weeks of the upcoming season.

Its other game with either be on ABC or ESPN.

The times and TV assignments for the first three weeks of the football season were announced by the ACC on Thursday.

Additionally, Duke's game Nov. 8 game at Connecticut will be a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and shown on CBS Sports Network.

The rest of Duke’s kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced during the season.

Duke is coming off a 9-4 season in Manny Diaz's first as head coach. Duke opens against the same team it played in last year’s opener, FCS-level Elon. The Blue Devils are a combined 26-13 over the past three seasons, 14-10 in the ACC.

Here is Duke’s full schedule for the upcoming season:

8/28 (Thursday) – vs. Elon, 7:30 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

9/6 – vs. Illinois, 12 p.m. (ABC or ESPN)

9/13 – at Tulane, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

9/20 – vs. N.C. State

9/27 – at Syracuse

10/4 – at California

10/11 – off week

10/18 – vs. Georgia Tech

10/25 – off week

11/1 – at Clemson

11/8 – at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

11/15 – vs. Virginia

11/22 – at UNC

11/29 – vs. Wake Forest