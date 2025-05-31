Duke homers past Georgia

Miller then teed off on a 95 mph fastball in the middle of the plate. His 20th homer of the season went over the batter’s eye past the fence in centerfield, going an estimated 455 feet.

Georgia (43-16) struck first with Ryland Zaborowski’s leadoff homer in the bottom of the second inning. That lead was short lived, as Clark and AJ Gracia started the top of the third with singles.

Duke (39-19) vaulted into this driver’s seat for several reasons — chief among them, a combined three home runs from the left side of its infield (two by shortstop Wallace Clark , one by third baseman Ben Miller ) and a stellar 5 1/3-inning start out of Kyle Johnson .

Georgia will play Oklahoma State, which eliminated Binghamton in the early game Saturday, on Sunday afternoon. Duke will play the winner of that game Sunday night — if the Blue Devils lose that one, there will be a seventh and decisive game of the regional on Monday.

The Blue Devils beat Georgia 6-3 on Saturday night at Foley Field, taking command of the Athens regional by winning its first two games.

One win is all it will take for Duke’s baseball team to win its fourth regional in the last seven NCAA tournaments.

Clark led off the fifth inning with a solo homer that made it a 4-1 game. His second one came with one out in the ninth for the first of Duke’s two insurance runs. Jake Hyde’s RBI single later in the inning made it a 6-2 game.

The Blue Devils got to the ninth with a lead because of some stellar pitching.

Johnson (4-3) had not pitched more than two innings since February, having lost the Friday night role early in the season. He went 5 1/3 and allowed two runs on three hits. He did not issue a walk, hit one batter, and struck out six.

Mark Hindy entered for Johnson after a solo homer and a single started the bottom of the sixth. He allowed a single after a questionable check-swing call, putting runners at the corners with no outs. But the next batter lined into a double play, Hyde catching the ball and taking a couple of steps to first base for the twin-killing. Hindy struck out Zaborowski to end the inning and strand a runner at third.

In the bottom of the seventh, Hindy gave up a leadoff double and a walk. After a strikeout, he was lifted for James Tallon.

The 6-5, 195-pound lefty got his first out on a smooth play with Clark going to his right and throwing to Miller for a force at third base, and then struck out Hunter Henry to strand two runners. Tallon gave up a couple of two-out singles in the eighth that put runners on the corners, but he notched a strikeout to strand another two runners.

Tallon allowed a run in the ninth after a leadoff triple. But the potential game-tying run never got to the plate, as he punched a strikeout and got a game-ending flyout.

Duke missed a chance to jump on Georgia starter Brian Curley early. Clark led off the game with a double, but Gracia flew out, Miller struck out, and Ben Rounds struck out after a two-out walk issued to Hyde.

The Blue Devils missed a few other chances to pad their lead in the middle innings, but those weren’t costly enough for Duke to lose the lead after Miller’s blast in the third. The Blue Devils chased Curley in the fifth, running up his pitch count and scoring four runs against him.

EXTRA BASES: Clark’s homers were his eighth and ninth of the season. He had homered twice since a late March series against N.C. State — and those also came in the same game, against Radford in the weekend after Duke’s final exams. … Duke is 2-0 in the regional and has yet to use Henry Zatkowski, Gabe Nard or Andrew Healy on the mound, three of its top arms. … Tallon picked up the save, his second of the season. That comes two seasons after he recorded 12 as a freshman, setting the program’s single-season record.