Mike Elko leaving Duke for Texas A&M

Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
@ConorONeill_DI

Blue Devils’ coach is headed back to previous stop, where he was defensive coordinator for four seasons

Mike Elko is leaving Duke after two seasons.
Mike Elko is leaving Duke after two seasons. (Jaylynn Nash/USA Today Sports Images)
Mike Elko is leaving Duke after two seasons to return to Texas A&M, a source confirmed to Devils Illustrated on Monday morning.

Elko was offered the position Sunday, giving the two-year Blue Devils coach a chance to return to his previous stop, where he was the Aggies’ defensive coordinator for four seasons.

It also comes on the heels of a whirlwind search at Texas A&M. On Saturday night, multiple outlets reported that Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had agreed to the gig; after a couple of hours, those reports were nixed and Stoops reaffirmed his status at Kentucky.

That brought Texas A&M’s search to a familiar name in Elko.

Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher earlier this month. He was in his sixth season with the Aggies and had a fully guaranteed deal, meaning he got a record $76 million buyout.

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in the wake of Fisher’s firing that the next coach would not get a similar contract, and that it would be an incentive-laden deal.

Elko was 16-9 in two seasons at Duke after taking over for David Cutcliffe in Dec. 2021.

Duke’s 30-19 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday closed the book on a 7-5 regular season, with Duke bowl-eligible for the second straight year. Elko was ACC coach of the year last season when Duke was 9-4 with a Military Bowl win, having undergone a quick turnaround from a combined 5-18 in 2020-21.

The next hire will be the second football coach for athletics director Nina King, who took over after Kevin White retired in May of 2021.

