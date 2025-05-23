FSU blasts Duke out of ACC tournament

DURHAM – Some of the damage was self-inflicted and some of it was a lack of execution on the part of Duke’s pitchers.

But there were other parts of Florida State’s 14-7 bashing of the Blue Devils that were simply the Seminoles hitting the ball to places that hurt.

“I thought at times we executed some pretty good pitches in pitcher-advantage counts where they took some off-time swings,” coach Chris Pollard said on Friday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Duke (37-19) was bounced from the ACC tournament mostly because of an eight-run third inning. That damage came against Owen Proksch, the Blue Devils’ best starter; and then came against Gabe Nard, one of their best relievers.

All nine batters had at least one hit for the second-seeded Seminoles (38-13), who will face either 14th-seeded Boston College or No. 3 seed UNC on Saturday in a semifinal.

Eight of nine Seminoles drove in at least one run. Cleanup hitter Myles Bailey was 4-for-5 with four RBI and two home runs, the second of which was measured at 117.6 mph off the bat.

That ball was tattooed; some others just found holes in Duke’s defense.

“You know, we are the best team in the ACC in batting average on ball in play defensively. We’re one of the top five in the country, we have been for two years in a row,” Pollard said. “We spend an inordinate amount of time making sure that our defenders are in the right position.

“But they beat our shifts a bunch today and sometimes that just means it’s not your day.”

Through three innings, FSU’s lead was 11-2. Duke’s best shot at a comeback came in the sixth.

The Blue Devils scored twice, on a single by Jake Berger and a passed ball, both with two outs. A walk to AJ Gracia loaded the bases for Ben Miller and with the scoreboard reading 12-6, one swing would’ve put Duke within striking distance.

Miller struck out and Duke only had one more batter reach base, in the ninth.

“That punchout of Miller was a huge moment in the game,” FSU coach Link Jarrett said. “Huge moment.”