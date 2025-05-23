Sebastian Wilkins commits to Duke

The incoming freshman class is growing each day for Duke.

Sebastian Wilkins announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Friday afternoon. He’s a forward who has been in the Class of 2026 but will reclass to arrive at Duke this summer and become the fifth member of Duke’s incoming class.

Duke entered the recruiting battle for Wilkins late in the process and obviously made up ground quickly; his final decision was down to Duke and Maryland. He visited Duke early this month.

Wilkins is from the Boston area and has played at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire for the past two seasons.

The 6-8, 215-pounder’s announcement comes a day after the addition of Italian wing Dame Sarr was announced. That brings Duke’s freshman class to five for next season, along with twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, and wing/forward Nikolas Khamenia.

Wilkins’ final high school game winds up being a loss to the Boozers’ Columbus High School team in the Chipotle Nationals. In a semifinal, Columbus beat Brewster 47-45; Wilkins led Brewster with 14 points and 12 rebounds, making 3 of 6 3-pointers. Cameron Boozer had 15 points and 11 rebounds in that game and Cayden Boozer had nine points and nine assists.

On Duke’s roster next season, Wilkins seems to line up as the backup forward behind Cameron Boozer. That would be the 4-position played by Cooper Flagg last season and with Boozer a lock to be a one-and-done player, Wilkins would be primed to be the starter at that spot for the 2026-27 season.