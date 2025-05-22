Dame Sarr commits to Duke

Duke has gone international to add to its freshman class.

Dame Sarr announced his commitment to Duke on Thursday afternoon. The 6-6, 181-pound wing from Italy is headed to Durham after being previously linked to Illinois and Kansas.

He's also coming to Durham amid uncertainty with Cedric Coward in the NBA draft process. Coward, a transfer from Washington State, committed to Duke in late April and has until May 28 to withdraw and maintain his college eligibility.

Sarr, who turns 19 on June 4, obviously isn’t the typical late freshman addition to Duke’s class. He has played with FC Barcelona and been impressive in limited appearances as a professional — in 15 EuroLeague games and 12 Liga ACB games, he’s scored 3.5 points and had 1.1 rebounds per game (in about nine minutes per game). He has shot 53.7% from the field and 44.8% from 3-point range.

It seems best to not think of Sarr as a multi-year player for Duke. He was seen as a possible draft pick this year and going to college seems to be a way for him to maximize his development and value by playing his way into the lottery discussion next year.

Sarr bolsters a backcourt mix that includes guards Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer, and off-ball guard/wings Isaiah Evans, Darren Harris and Nikolas Khamenia.

The Italian import puts Duke’s incoming freshman class back at four, as he joins Khamenia and the Boozer twins (Cameron being the one not yet mentioned).

He's the third international prospect in Jon Scheyer's four recruiting classes as a head coach. The other two — Tyrese Proctor (Australia) and Khaman Maluach (South Sudan) — are currently in the NBA draft process.