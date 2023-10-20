DURHAM – The Cameron Crazies had already called over all seven of the high school players either committed to Duke or being prioritized by Duke in recruiting — plus Cooper Flagg’s twin brother, Ace Flagg.

There was one more not-so-obvious target left for the “sit with us!” chant, and Jon Scheyer was happy to oblige.

He’s happy entering his second season at Duke, a fact that was reaffirmed with a contract extension reported and confirmed a few hours before Countdown to Craziness on Friday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“I’m committed to Duke. To know they’re committed to me as well, and our staff and the job we’ve done is great,” Scheyer said. “I’m thankful to President (Vincent) Price, I’m thankful to (athletics director) Nina (King).”

Scheyer’s new deal reportedly runs through the 2028-29 season, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“Look, tonight’s about the team. And I was a little bit emotional just watching them out there because … we have 12 guys on scholarship, all 12 of them were being recruited by other places, they could have gone pro,” Scheyer said. “And I told the crowd, they’re committed to Duke. And hopefully everybody knows I’m committed to Duke.”

That word and its branches — commit — was an important one for this night. All three of Duke’s commits in the Class of 2024, Isaiah Evans, Darren Harris and Kon Knueppel, and three remaining targets in the class, Cooper Flagg as the No. 1 player, V.J. Edgecombe and Patrick Ngongba II, plus Class of 2025 target Nate Ament, were in the building.

As mentioned, all of them were summoned and obliged to stand in Duke’s student section during the scrimmage.

And then Scheyer joined for the last few minutes of the Blue-White scrimmage.

“I wasn’t expecting that. I literally was not even listening,” Scheyer said. “I’ll tell you what, it’s hot over there. It’s not an easy job that they have. But it was fun. That’s the only time I would go over there. But they’re the best.”