Duke left tackle Graham Barton was selected to the All-ACC first-team by a collection of the league’s coaches and media members.

The All-ACC teams were announced Tuesday afternoon. Barton, a third-year player from Brentwood, Tenn., was Duke’s only member of the first-team. He started every game at left tackle for an offense that rolled up 2,837 passing yards and 2,217 rushing yards, and graded out at 85.8 overall (Pro Football Focus), which is fifth-best among tackles in the country.

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter landed on the second-team; he announced on Monday that he’s returning to Duke for a fifth season next year.

Wide receiver Jalon Calhoun racked up two third-team nods and one honorable mention. The third-team selections were as both a wide receiver and return specialist, and the honorable mention was as an all-purpose back.

Safety Darius Joiner was named a third-team All-ACC pick; this was his only season at Duke after transferring from Western Illinois and spending four seasons at Jackson State.

Other honorable mention selections from Duke were: Quarterback Riley Leonard, offensive lineman Jacob Monk, linebacker Shaka Heyward, nickel Brandon Johnson (listed as a safety) and punter Porter Wilson.