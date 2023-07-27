Duke is expected to hire Emanuel Dildy as its new assistant coach.

Multiple reports published Thursday have the Blue Devils hiring Dildy to replace Amile Jefferson, who left the program last month to become an assistant with the Boston Celtics.

It’s the latest outside hire for Jon Scheyer, who’s entering his second season. The successes of assistant coach Jai Lucas in his first season, plus general manager Rachel Baker, have paved the way for Mike Krzyzewski’s successor to branch off of the Duke tree.

Dildy comes to Duke after two seasons at Oklahoma. Before that stint with Porter Moser, who he also worked with at Loyola Chicago, Dildy spent three seasons at Northwestern under former Duke standout and assistant coach Chris Collins.

Dildy, 42, will take the role of Jefferson as an assistant coach who’s able to travel for recruiting. Earlier this month, the program announced Will Avery had been added to the staff; his position is a new one that only entails recruiting on Duke’s campus.