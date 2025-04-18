Tyrese Proctor entering NBA draft

Tyrese Proctor’s time with Duke is coming to an end and with it, the last player from Jon Scheyer’s first recruiting class is leaving.

Duke’s junior guard announced Friday night that he is entering the NBA draft after spending the past three seasons in Durham.

The 6-6, 183-pounder came to Duke early in the Class of 2022, one of seven players in Scheyer’s first class. He reclassified to arrive a year early after Trevor Keels decided to remain in the NBA draft.

The Australian import scored 12.4 points per game this past season, third on the team and a career high. He hit 1,000 career points in a late-February game at Miami and has scored a total of 1,143 points.

Proctor has been one of the most reliable players of Scheyer’s tenure. In three seasons, his average minutes per game have been 29.4, 30.4 and 29.9; he has played in 106 of 111 games across the past three seasons, starting 97 of them.

It’s unavoidable to talk about Proctor without talking about his performance in the last game of Duke’s last two seasons.

In Duke’s Elite Eight loss to N.C. State two seasons ago, Proctor was scoreless and 0-for-9 from the field. In Duke’s Final Four loss to Houston this past season, Proctor had seven points on 2-for-8 shooting; he missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw with 20 seconds left. On the miss, Cooper Flagg was called for a foul, which led to Houston taking its first lead in about 35 minutes of game time.

Proctor is the second NBA draft entrant from Duke, joining Kon Knueppel (announced Wednesday). This decision all but guarantees Duke has a brand-new starting-5 next season, assuming Flagg and Khaman Maluach both enter the draft. Sion James is out of eligibility.

The early entry deadline for the NBA is midnight of April 26. The NBA Draft Combine will be May 11-18 in Chicago, with the lottery to be held May 12.

Ten days after the conclusion of the combine, May 28, is the deadline for college players to withdraw their names from the draft and maintain their college eligibility.

The NBA draft is two rounds — the first is June 25, and the second is June 26. One small note: There are 59 picks this season because the New York Knicks forfeited their second-round pick.