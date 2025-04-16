Kon Knueppel headed to NBA draft

After arriving at Duke as something of an unknown, Kon Knueppel is headed to the NBA as a projected lottery pick.

Knueppel announced Wednesday afternoon that he is entering the NBA draft after spending one season at Duke.

The 6-7, 217-pounder was second on the Blue Devils in scoring (14.4) and is one of two players to start all 39 games for the Blue Devils this season. He was named the ACC tournament MVP after Duke swept its way through Charlotte, mostly without top scorer Cooper Flagg because of an ankle injury.

The Milwaukee native is a projected lottery pick, falling in the range of 7-12 in most mock drafts. Knueppel came up just short of the coveted 50-40-90 shooting splits — his field goal percentage was 47.9%, he made 40.6% of 3-point shots and 91.4% of his free throws.

Knueppel was the No. 9 player in the Rivals150 for the Class of 2024.