Kon Knueppel headed to NBA draft

Duke freshman is a projected lottery pick
After arriving at Duke as something of an unknown, Kon Knueppel is headed to the NBA as a projected lottery pick.
Knueppel announced Wednesday afternoon that he is entering the NBA draft after spending one season at Duke.
The 6-7, 217-pounder was second on the Blue Devils in scoring (14.4) and is one of two players to start all 39 games for the Blue Devils this season. He was named the ACC tournament MVP after Duke swept its way through Charlotte, mostly without top scorer Cooper Flagg because of an ankle injury.
The Milwaukee native is a projected lottery pick, falling in the range of 7-12 in most mock drafts. Knueppel came up just short of the coveted 50-40-90 shooting splits — his field goal percentage was 47.9%, he made 40.6% of 3-point shots and 91.4% of his free throws.
Knueppel was the No. 9 player in the Rivals150 for the Class of 2024.
Knueppel is the first player from Duke to declare for the draft and won’t be the last. Fellow freshmen Flagg and Khaman Maluach are expected to be lottery picks; junior guard Tyrese Proctor has a decision to make, as he could also be a first-round pick.
The early entry deadline for the NBA is midnight of April 26. The NBA Draft Combine will be May 11-18 in Chicago, with the lottery to be held May 12.
Ten days after the conclusion of the combine, May 28, is the deadline for college players to withdraw their names from the draft and maintain their college eligibility.
The NBA draft is two rounds — the first is June 25, and the second is June 26. One small note: There are 59 picks this season because the New York Knicks forfeited their second-round pick.