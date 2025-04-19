Offense strikes for big plays in Duke’s Blue & White Game

DURHAM – New Duke quarterback Darian Mensah learned a few things about his team this spring.

“I’d say that our defense is legit and we’ve got a lot of guys on the outside who can really play and take advantage of man coverage,” Mensah said on Saturday. “And that we’re going to be really good this year.”

Saturday was also a chance for Duke to learn about Mensah.

The Tulane transfer threw two touchdown passes in the first half of the Blue & White Game, which wrapped up Duke’s 15 spring football practices. An estimation of Mensah’s stats put him completing 12 of 14 passes for 185 yards and those two scores.

For coach Manny Diaz, this was simply a continuation of what the Blue Devils have seen out of Mensah for the past few weeks.

“He’s certainly more comfortable,” Diaz said of Mensah. “To think that it’s only 15 days in, and I imagine he’ll be even better when we go Practice 1 in August.”

Mensah’s first touchdown was on the first possession of the game. On a second-and-short, he floated a ball to the front right corner of the end zone, which allowed Spencer Jones to win a physical battle and land with a catch of about 35 yards.

The next touchdown from Mensah came on his next possession. On third-and-8, he fielded a low snap and launched downfield to Que’Sean Brown, who had gotten between defenders. That one hit him in stride and he was off for a 75-yard touchdown.

Duke’s offense scored four touchdowns, all of them through the air. Henry Belin IV threw a 31-yard touchdown to Sahmir Hagans before the end of the first half; freshman Dan Mahan ended the game with a touchdown to Jones, who scored twice and had three catches for 53 yards total.

Those scores are how the offense wound up winning the scrimmage, 38-26. The defense racked up points for three-and-outs or sacks in a modified scoring system, but didn’t force a turnover.

Here are a few other notes about Duke’s Blue & White Game: