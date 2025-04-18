Shelton Henderson decommits from Duke

Duke’s four-man incoming freshman class became a trio overnight.

Wing Shelton Henderson has decommitted and been granted his release from Duke, per multiple reports Thursday night.

Henderson (6-6, 225) announced his commitment in early November and signed a couple of weeks later.

But his lead recruiter was former Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas, now the head coach at Miami. Lucas attended the same high school in Texas that Henderson is soon to graduate from (Bellaire), and Henderson played for JL3 Elite on the AAU circuit — which is directed by Lucas’ father, John Lucas.

All of that … in case you wanted a hint about Henderson’s future.

Henderson’s removal from Duke’s class takes the Blue Devils down a couple of spots in the team rankings for the Class of 2025. Duke is now third, behind Arizona and Houston.

If Duke doesn’t make an addition to the class — which is unlikely — it will be the first time since the Class of 2021 that the Blue Devils don’t have the top recruiting class on Rivals.