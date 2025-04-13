Duke baseball weekend recap

A three-game series that started on a good note for Duke’s baseball team turned sour in the last two games.
The Blue Devils lost the last two games of a series at Miami this weekend, by a combined three runs.
It drops Duke back into a four-way tie for seventh place in the ACC, which has 16 teams playing baseball. The Blue Devils, along with Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Virginia, are all 9-9 in the ACC with four series left in the regular season.
Here are quick recaps of each game from this past weekend:
Duke 13, Miami 3
On Friday, Duke opened the series with a four-run first inning and blew this game open with a six-run sixth to cruise in the opener.
Jake Hyde drove in the first run of the game with a single and then hit a grand slam in the sixth. He was 2-for-4 with six RBI.
Ben Miller went 3-for-5 with two RBI. Macon Winslow had a two-hit game and drove in two runs with a single in the first. AJ Gracia was 1-for-3 and walked three times; Wallace Clark was 2-for-4 and walked twice, scoring three times.
Owen Proksch started and went four innings, giving up all three of Miami’s runs (two earned). He allowed four hits and a walk.
Three relievers combined for five shutout innings and only one hit. Reid Easterly (4-1) took the first two innings and picked up the win, Ryan Calvert took the seventh and eighth innings, and Max Stammel allowed a hit in the ninth but recorded the final three outs.
Miami 5, Duke 4
On Saturday, Miami scored the first four runs of the game, Duke battled back to tie it by the fifth inning, and then the Hurricanes pulled ahead in the sixth and stayed ahead.
An infield single by Miami’s Tanner Smith was made worse with a throwing error in the bottom of the sixth. Max Galvin’s single scored him from second base, an unearned run charged to Gabe Nard (5-2).
Andrew Healy started for Duke and pitched five innings, allowing the first four runs on five hits and two walks. Nard was the only other pitcher used by the Blue Devils, going three innings and allowing four hits, with four strikeouts and no walks.
Duke’s runs were scored on an RBI single by Ben Rounds, a groundout by Winslow, an error, and an RBI single by Tyler Albright.
After Miami took that one-run lead, Duke only had one baserunner — via walk — for the last three innings.
Miami 8, Duke 6
On Sunday, the sixth inning was again unkind to the Blue Devils.
Jake Berger hit a two-run home run that tied the game at 6-6 in the top half of the inning. But Miami’s Dorian Gonzalez Jr. hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to put the Hurricanes back in front, and he added an insurance run in the eighth on another solo blast.
Most of the runs in this game were scored via homer. Albright had a two-run homer in the first inning for Duke; the Blue Devils’ other two runs came on Hyde’s two-run triple in the fifth.
Miami got a solo homer from Daniel Cuvet and a two-run homer by Evan Taveras for its first three runs. Cuvet drove in another three with a bases-loaded double in the fifth.
Henry Zatkowski pitched four innings in the start for Duke, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks. Ryan Higgins (1-1) took the loss, giving up the first of Gonzalez’s homers; Easterly pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings and James Tallon pitched the eighth, giving up Gonzalez’s other homer.