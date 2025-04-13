Duke baseball weekend recap

(Photo by Courtesy of the ACC)

A three-game series that started on a good note for Duke’s baseball team turned sour in the last two games. The Blue Devils lost the last two games of a series at Miami this weekend, by a combined three runs. It drops Duke back into a four-way tie for seventh place in the ACC, which has 16 teams playing baseball. The Blue Devils, along with Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and Virginia, are all 9-9 in the ACC with four series left in the regular season. Here are quick recaps of each game from this past weekend:

Duke 13, Miami 3

On Friday, Duke opened the series with a four-run first inning and blew this game open with a six-run sixth to cruise in the opener. Jake Hyde drove in the first run of the game with a single and then hit a grand slam in the sixth. He was 2-for-4 with six RBI. Ben Miller went 3-for-5 with two RBI. Macon Winslow had a two-hit game and drove in two runs with a single in the first. AJ Gracia was 1-for-3 and walked three times; Wallace Clark was 2-for-4 and walked twice, scoring three times. Owen Proksch started and went four innings, giving up all three of Miami’s runs (two earned). He allowed four hits and a walk. Three relievers combined for five shutout innings and only one hit. Reid Easterly (4-1) took the first two innings and picked up the win, Ryan Calvert took the seventh and eighth innings, and Max Stammel allowed a hit in the ninth but recorded the final three outs.

Miami 5, Duke 4

On Saturday, Miami scored the first four runs of the game, Duke battled back to tie it by the fifth inning, and then the Hurricanes pulled ahead in the sixth and stayed ahead. An infield single by Miami’s Tanner Smith was made worse with a throwing error in the bottom of the sixth. Max Galvin’s single scored him from second base, an unearned run charged to Gabe Nard (5-2). Andrew Healy started for Duke and pitched five innings, allowing the first four runs on five hits and two walks. Nard was the only other pitcher used by the Blue Devils, going three innings and allowing four hits, with four strikeouts and no walks. Duke’s runs were scored on an RBI single by Ben Rounds, a groundout by Winslow, an error, and an RBI single by Tyler Albright. After Miami took that one-run lead, Duke only had one baserunner — via walk — for the last three innings.

Miami 8, Duke 6