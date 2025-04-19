Duke baseball weekend recap

(Photo by Courtesy of the ACC)

Duke ran the gamut of ways to win baseball games in a three-game set against Pittsburgh this weekend, sweeping the Panthers. The Blue Devils overmatched Pitt in the first game; squeezed out a tight, one-run win in the middle game; and prevailed for a run-rule victory after some back-and-forth swings in Saturday’s finale at Jack Coombs Field. “What I told our guys in there was that it has been a good week for us and securing the series, a lot of teams would have shrugged their shoulders there in the third inning with (Ryan) Reed pitching well,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said after Saturday’s win, via news release. “You can say, well, you know we have had a good week, and today’s not our day, but we had a tremendous offensive response by our guys. We gave them no room to breathe offensively and kept stacking great at-bats together. Our offense really pulled us through.” Duke (28-14, 12-9 ACC) entered the weekend at .500 in ACC play. Here are quick recaps of each game against Pitt:

Advertisement

Duke 9, Pitt 1

On Thursday, junior lefty Owen Proksch pitched a career-high six innings, allowing three hits and two walks without giving up a run. Proksch (2-0) also struck out a career-best nine batters. He retired the first eight batters he faced; six of the first seven batters were strikeouts. Duke had four runs in the second inning, one of those on an RBI single by Macon Winslow and the other three on a home run by Sam Harris. Winslow and Harris each had RBI groundouts in the fifth for Duke’s next runs, too. Ben Miller hit a solo homer in the sixth and Duke’s last runs came in on bases-loaded walks and a HBP. Ben Rounds, Jake Hyde and Winslow each had two hits.

Duke 6, Pitt 5

On Friday, the Blue Devils gave up a lead in the top of the eighth and regained it in the bottom half of the inning. Pitt got a pinch-hit single from Gavin Miller to tie the game at 5-5 in the top of the eighth against Reid Easterly. Sophomore Noah Murray reversed the momentum by hitting a homer in the bottom of the inning. That was the second homer of his career — and of the game, as he also had a solo homer in the third inning. He was 4-for-4 with three runs scored in the game. Duke went from trailing 3-2 to leading 5-3 with a three-run fifth in this game. Murray scored on a wild pitch to start the scoring in that frame; AJ Gracia had a sacrifice fly; and Hyde doubled in the other run. Easterly (5-1) picked up the win because he finished the top of the eighth after surrendering the lead. James Tallon recorded a 1-2-3 ninth, including two strikeouts, to earn his first save of the season. Gabe Nard pitched three innings out of Duke’s bullpen and allowed an unearned run on one hit and two walks.

Duke 19, Pitt 9 (8 innings)