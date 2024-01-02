Manny Diaz will keep two position coaches in place from the previous staff.

Harland Bower will continue to coach Duke’s defensive ends, and Zohn Burden will continue to coach the receivers, the program announced Tuesday morning.

Bower and Burden both spent the last two seasons in Durham under Mike Elko.

Bower came to Duke after spending one season at Texas A&M with Elko (2021), and previously having worked with him at Notre Dame (2017). The 35-year-old has also coached at South Alabama, Central Arkansas, Troy, Rutgers, Murray State and Georgia Military College.

Burden joined Duke after spending one season at Maryland. The bulk of his ACC experience came in a five-season stint at Virginia Tech (2015-19), and he also coached at Old Dominion seven seasons and Richmond for one, highlighting his ties to Virginia and recruiting in that state.

Announcing these two retentions means seven of 10 full-time assistant positions have been determined. The remaining positions that don’t have coaches hired yet are defensive tackles, cornerbacks and safeties, and there also hasn’t been a special teams coordinator announced yet.