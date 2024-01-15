Duke got “positive news” on Jeremy Roach’s knee injury following Saturday’s scare, per coach Jon Scheyer.

“We got imaging done for Jeremy and got positive news,” Scheyer said Monday morning via Zoom. “We don’t feel it’s anything serious and it’s more day-to-day.”

Roach was hobbled by a right knee injury in the second half of Saturday’s 84-79 win over Georgia Tech. He appeared to suffer the injury on a layup and remained in the game for the next defensive possession, and then was thrown a pass after a turnover and winced as he dribbled up the court.

He briefly returned to the game after a few minutes, but exited shortly after. Roach is second on the team in scoring (14.6), has a 3.2 assist-turnover ratio (51 assists, 16 turnovers) and has been Duke’s steadiest player this season.

In addition to obvious concern, it’s also the same knee in which Roach tore his ACL when he was in high school.

Duke doesn’t play again until Saturday night’s game against Pittsburgh, so the Blue Devils had Sunday off and are only lifting on Monday, Scheyer said.

“We’ll see where he’s at (Tuesday),” Scheyer said. “I doubt he’s able to practice for the next few days, but hopeful for Saturday.”

Roach’s exit meant the Blue Devils were missing two starters, as forward Mark Mitchell missed the game with a sprained knee. Duke will also take it day-by-day with its third-leading scorer (12.2).

“It was a day off yesterday, he felt better,” Scheyer said of his sophomore. “He needs to continue to progress, but he won’t be practicing (Tuesday) either.”