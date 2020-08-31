DevilsIllustrated - Duke freshman Henry Coleman talks with media

Duke freshman forward Henry Coleman spoke with the media Monday afternoon and discussed his role in the recent peaceful protest held on the Duke campus last week.

Coleman, who has been noted for his leadership qualities since emerging on the Duke radar as a recruit, has shown his ability to inspire and motivate others in a short time on the Durham campus.

The leadership qualities continue to be on display, and are already serving as a uniting force within the team.

Here is what he had to say

ON HIS REMARKS DURING THE PROTEST - WHAT INSPIRED HIS WORDS AND HIS THOUGHTS ON PARTICIPATING

I thought it was an unbelievable job by Coach K and Coach Nolan what they had set up. But I was just moved to speak for the people that didn’t have a voice. My parents always told me to just use my platform. They always tell me you wouldn’t build a house and not sleep in it. So, I just have to use this platform and continue to talk.

ON WHEN THE TEAM CAME UP TO SUPPORT HIS REMARKS AND IF IT WAS PLANNED

It was not planned. I think it was just those guys being my brothers and being with me. It almost felt like a security blanket. It felt like I had people around me that truly cared and that really filed the message with me.

ON BEING A FRESHMAN AND BEING ONE OF THE LEADERS AND BEING CHOSEN TO SPEAK

It’s just come capabilities that I have always had. I feel like I can lead these guys, but there are other guys on the team that are way more experienced than me that have way more knowledge and I can kind of be a sponge and soak up all the knowledge that they have to give me. But I have those leadership qualities that I will be able to keep voicing and keep leading.

ON HIS CONVERSATIONS WITH COACH K AND NOLAN SMITH AND HOW NOLAN FORMULATED THE PROTEST

Coach K is a guy that is super open. He’s always willing to accept change and be with his players. He tells us that everyday - that he loves us and he’s thankful for us. I just think it’s that common bond that we share with Coach. He’s almost like a father figure to a lot of us. He helps us with a lot of different things on and off the court.

And then with Coach Smith, he’s just a guy that’s super relatable. Always being able to talk to him, bounce ideas off of, whether that be sports, shoes, or the protest. He’s a great guy.