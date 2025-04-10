Duke baseball mid-week recap

(Photo by Courtesy of the ACC)

Duke’s series finale last weekend at North Carolina was a 14-inning game and the Blue Devils’ pair of mid-week games didn’t ease up on the drama scale. Duke’s baseball team beat William & Mary in an extra-inning game on Tuesday night, and then beat Campbell with a walk-off grand slam on Wednesday. It gives the Blue Devils a boost heading into — unofficially — the second half of the ACC season. Duke (23-12) holds an 8-7 record in league games, which is tied for eighth in the league standings with UNC, which just took two of three from Duke. The Blue Devils are headed to Miami for a three-game series that starts Friday night. “I am incredibly proud of our team and our resilience. We are dog tired and knew that coming into today,” coach Chris Pollard said after Wednesday night’s win. “We knew that we were going to have a lot of pitchers step up that haven’t thrown a lot as of late and they kept us in the ballgame.” Here are quick recaps of each game from this week so far:

Duke 3, William & Mary 2 (12 innings)

On Tuesday, Noah Murray had a pinch-hit RBI single in the 12th that delivered the win. Tyler Albright walked to start the bottom of the 12th and moved up to third base on a single by Macon Winslow. After a groundout that moved Winslow to second, Murray hit a 2-1 pitch to left field to end the game. Duke was outhit 8-6 but a six-man pitching effort stifled the Tribe’s offense, for the most part. Gabe Nard started and gave up one run in his only inning of work, and Max Stammel pitched the next three innings, also allowing one run. Ryan Higgins pitched two hitless innings after Stammel’s exit. Reid Easterly pitched three innings and allowed two hits, but struck out three and didn’t allow a run. James Tallon recorded a 1-2-3 10th inning, and Ryan Calvert (3-0) earned the win by pitching the last two innings. Duke’s other two runs came on Ben Miller’s RBI single in the first inning and Jake Berger’s sacrifice fly in the seventh. The Blue Devils’ only lead of the game was when they scored the walk-off run.

Duke 10, Campbell 7