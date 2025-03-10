Cooper Flagg wins ACC player of the year

Blue Devils’ freshman phenom collects several league honors, with four teammates earning recognition on other levels
Cooper Flagg became the fourth player to ever win the ACC’s player of the year and rookie of the year honors.
Duke’s sensational freshman headlined the league’s awards, announced Monday evening. All five of Duke’s starters landed some form of recognition on the All-ACC teams.
Flagg is a frontrunner for national player of the year awards. Going into the ACC tournament, he’s averaging 19.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Flagg is the only player in the conference to rank in the top 10 for scoring, rebounding, assists, blocked shots and steals.
Each of the four players who have won the league’s player of the year award as a freshman have been Duke players. Flagg joins Zion Williamson (2019), Marvin Bagley III (2018) and Jahlil Okafor (2015) in that category.
Kon Knueppel was named a second-team All-ACC player; Tyrese Proctor was named a third-team All-ACC player; Khaman Maluach was named an honorable mention All-ACC player; and Sion James was named to the league’s all-defensive team. Knueppel and Maluach also joined Flagg on the all-rookie team, and Flagg was on the all-defensive team.
Flagg finished runner-up to Chucky Hepburn of Louisville for the league’s defensive player of the year award; Jon Scheyer was second to Pat Kelsey for the league’s coach of the year award.
Here are the All-ACC teams and awards, as voted on by a select panel of the league’s media and coaches. There were 81 total voters and coaches could not vote for their own players:
All-ACC first-team
Name, school, voting points
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 400
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 392
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 364
Chase Hunter, Clemson, 328
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 257
All-ACC second-team
RJ Davis, UNC, 241
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 238
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 225
Kon Knueppel, Duke, 208
Jamir Watkins, FSU, 150
All-ACC third-team
Terrence Edwards Jr., Louisville, 125
Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 72
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 72
Boopie Miller, SMU, 71
Jaland Lowe, Pittsburgh, 62
All-ACC honorable mention
Matthew Cleveland, Miami, 49
Andrej Stojakovic, California, 48
Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 40
Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 38
J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 32
Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 29
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 26
Khaman Maluach, Duke, 23
Viktor Lakhin, Clemson, 20
Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 19
Note: All-ACC team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system — five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team.
Player of the year
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 76 votes
Maxime Raynaud, Stanford, 4
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 1
Defensive player of the year
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 32 votes
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 26
Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 8
Zack Austin, Pittsburgh, 4
Maliq Brown, Duke, 3
Chad Venning, Boston College, 2
Khaman Maluach, Duke, 2
Sion James, Duke, 1
Mady Sissoko, California, 1
Tae Davis, Notre Dame, 1
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1
Rookie of the year
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 79 votes
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 2
Sixth man of the year
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 22 votes
Duncan Powell, Georgia Tech, 15
Ian Jackson, UNC, 13
Maliq Brown, Duke, 11
Kario Oquendo, SMU, 11
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 9
Most improved player
Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 25 votes
Jaylen Blakes, Stanford, 22
Tae Davis, Notre Dame, 8
Naithan George, Georgia Tech, 7
Jaland Lowe, Pittsburgh, 7
Andrej Stojakovic, California, 4
Andrew Rohde, Virginia, 4
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 2
Eddie Lampkin, Syracuse, 1
Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 1
Coach of the year
Pat Kelsey, Louisville, 47 votes
Jon Scheyer, Duke, 25
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 8
Kyle Smith, Stanford, 1
All-defensive team
Chucky Hepburn, Louisville, 70 votes
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 57
Jaeden Zackery, Clemson, 55
B.J. Edwards, SMU, 34
Sion James, Duke, 28
Zack Austin, Pittsburgh, 28
All-rookie team
Cooper Flagg, Duke, 80 votes
Kon Knueppel, Duke, 79
Ian Jackson, UNC, 65
Jeremiah Wilkinson, California, 59
Khaman Maluach, Duke, 47