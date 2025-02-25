Blue Devils cruise but lose Tyrese Proctor

This marks two straight ACC road games with a blowout win by Duke that comes with a sour note.

The Blue Devils blew out Miami 97-60 on Tuesday night at Watsco Center but lost Tyrese Proctor late in the first half with what was initially called a left knee injury.

“He’s tough. He got hit on the leg, we’ve got to get him some imaging and we’ll go from there,” coach Jon Scheyer said on Duke’s radio broadcast after the game.

Proctor left Miami with the team and boarded the team’s bus on crutches.

Last week, in Duke’s previous ACC game, it was late in the first half when Maliq Brown suffered the separated left shoulder that’s kept him out of the last two games.

This time, it was Proctor’s left knee seemingly buckling as he back peddled on a fast break. He limped off the court and into the tunnel, followed shortly by trainer Jose Fonseca.

A return was ruled out at halftime and Isaiah Evans, who poured in 16 points in the first half and was 5-for-6 on 3-pointers, started the second half in his place.

It was the only bad news of the night for Duke (25-3, 16-1 ACC), which beat Miami by two points more than last month’s matchup in Durham.

Kon Knueppel led Duke with 20 points and needed just eight shots to do it, making six of them. He made 4 of 5 3-pointers; in two games against Miami (6-22, 2-15) this season, Knueppel scored 45 points on 15-for-19 shooting (10 of 13 3s).

Evans finished with 16 points, bringing his total to 50 points in Duke’s last three games. He has made 13 of 19 from 3-point territory in that span.

Cooper Flagg had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds. He didn’t have a turnover for the third time in the last four games; he had turnover-free games three times in Duke’s first 24 games of the season.

Duke led 15-2 after six minutes and stretched the lead to 20 before the end of the first half. It was a 47-32 lead at halftime and that ballooned to 71-38 before the second half was nine minutes old.

TIP-INS: Proctor hit a 3-pointer a few minutes into the game to cross the 1,000-point mark for his career. He’s the 70th player in program history to hit that mark. The junior was scoreless against Miami in the first meeting and had seven points, two rebounds and two assists before exiting the game. … Duke has won five games since losing at Clemson by a combined 155 points. … Patrick Ngongba II had a season-best nine points, along with four rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal. He was plus-18 in 18 minutes. … Duke’s 16th ACC win ties a program record for the regular season. The previous years Duke won 16 ACC games were 2021-22, Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, and 1998-99, when the Blue Devils were 16-0 in the league. … This was Scheyer’s 100th game as Duke’s coach; the Blue Devils are 79-21 with him at the helm.