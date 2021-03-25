{{ timeAgo('2021-03-25 08:00:00 -0500') }}
basketball
Edit
2022 Intro: Maliq Brown
Clint Jackson
•
DevilsIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.
The very first time Devils Illustrated watched 6-foot-9 power forward Maliq Brown in action, he was roaming the middle for Blue Ridge School (Va.). The long-limbed athlete was bouncy, quick from en...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news