Duke scored first run and that was just about the only good news of its regular-season finale.

North Carolina beat the Blue Devils 14-6 on Saturday at Jack Coombs Field, wrapping up the finale by winning the final two games of the three-game series.

The Blue Devils (35-18, 16-14 ACC) got a sacrifice fly from Zac Morris in the second inning for the game’s first run.

UNC (41-12, 22-8) put a 7-spot on the board in the third. The big hits were a two-run single by Casey Cook to start the scoring, and then a three-run double by Alberto Osuna with two outs. The other runs scored on a wild pitch and a groundout.

The Tar Heels put another four runs up in the fifth, two of scoring on a triple by catcher Luke Stevenson. UNC’s last three runs came on a three-run homer by Cook in the eighth; he was 3-for-5 with five RBI.

Logan Bravo hit a solo home run in the third for Duke. Alex Stone drove in runs in the fifth and seventh with a single and sac fly, respectively; Andrew Yu singled home a run in the ninth for the final run.

Duke started Andrew Healy and he faced the minimum in two innings. Fran Oschell III (0-2) relieved him to start the third and recorded one out, getting charged with six of the seven runs in that inning.

Jimmy Romano allowed one run and finished the third. Tim Noone was charged with four runs, two earned, in his 1 2/3 innings. Nick Conte pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Edward Hart had a scoreless inning; Aidan Weaver gave up UNC’s last three runs.