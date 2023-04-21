DURHAM – Disrespect was easier to find for Riley Leonard a year ago.

That’s when he was a relative unknown for a first-year coaching staff. He was battling Jordan Moore to be Duke’s starting quarterback. Leonard landed at the bottom of a lot of ACC quarterback rankings by sheer inexperience and mystery.

Throughout his rise last season to becoming one of the ACC’s premier quarterbacks, Leonard kept those rankings in mind.

Problem is that now, he’s not at the bottom of those lists. The secret is out that Leonard is one of the best QBs in the league.

So for Duke’s third-year quarterback, staying humble means enlisting Heather Leonard’s help.

“Everybody always tells me how good I am. So I get my mom, actually, before every game to tell me I suck,” Riley Leonard said.

He’s not kidding. There’s even a corresponding blue wristband with white lettering that says, “YOU SUCK.”

“I know that may sound crazy to you guy. She’s not very good at it, either,” Leonard said with a laugh. “She’ll go, ‘I love you, but you suck.’ I just need a little criticism to get me going every once in a while.”

Leonard — this shouldn’t come as a shock — didn’t suck in Duke’s Blue and White game on Friday night, throwing for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He took the opening drive of the game 75 yards and capped it with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jalon Calhoun on third-and-6, and later in the first half hit Nick Lampert with a 3-yard strike in the end zone.

It should also be noted: Leonard was hindered by wearing a red jersey, which meant he was down by touch. For a quarterback who was Duke’s leading rusher last season, that was limiting — and he noted that Duke’s other quarterbacks, Henry Belin IV and Grayson Loftis, didn’t have such limitations.

“Yeah, the red jersey kind of affects my game a little bit, to say the least,” Leonard said.

Loftis, the early enrollee, threw a 49-yard touchdown to fellow classmate Apollos Cook in the fourth quarter — which had a running clock — to give the White Team a 19-14 victory. Leonard had fun joking that Loftis’ previous appearance in the game was a three-and-out for the Blue Team (Leonard’s team).

Though it seemed like Leonard’s night had ended when Loftis was alternating teams, coach Mike Elko said it was in the script for his starting QB to come in late and try to win the game.

Leonard got two cracks at drives down a touchdown in the final minutes, unable to muster a drive against the dwindling clock and Duke’s defense.

“He’s not going to sit on the sidelines,” Elko said of Leonard’s competitiveness. “We had it planned there at the end that we were going to come back with Riley if the game was close. … He’s a competitor and he was trying to win it, for sure.”

And he certainly doesn’t suck, in spite of what he has his mom tell before games.

**********

Here were a few other notes from Friday night: