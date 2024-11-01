Preview: Duke at No. 5 Miami

in other news
Preview: Arizona State at Duke (exhibition)
Previewing Duke's exhibition game against Arizona State with an explainer on what makes Khaman Maluach seem loud
Preview: No. 22 SMU at Duke
Blue Devils face stiff challenge from SMU in pivotal ACC matchup on Saturday night
Duke’s depth on D-line should pay dividends
Blue Devils are going to need strong performance from a deep defensive line to hold SMU in check
Watch/listen: New Big J & Little J Show episode
The latest episode of the Big J & Little J Show breaks down Duke's win over FSU and gets you ready for Saturday night
5 things to know about SMU
Diving into several topics on the Mustangs ahead of their trip to Durham this weekend
in other news
Preview: Arizona State at Duke (exhibition)
Previewing Duke's exhibition game against Arizona State with an explainer on what makes Khaman Maluach seem loud
Preview: No. 22 SMU at Duke
Blue Devils face stiff challenge from SMU in pivotal ACC matchup on Saturday night
Duke’s depth on D-line should pay dividends
Blue Devils are going to need strong performance from a deep defensive line to hold SMU in check