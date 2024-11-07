Preview: Army at No. 7 Duke
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Blue Devils pick up 5-star guard from Texas, becomes fourth commit of 2025 class
Rivals' John Garcia Jr. keeps you up to speed on the latest recruiting movements around the ACC
Blue Devils focused on moving forward after emotional loss, with unbeaten Miami up next
Duke's 7-2 freshman inspires the creation of a new statistic, per Devils Illustrated
Diving into what you need to know about Miami before Duke's game against the Hurricanes on Saturday
Blue Devils pick up 5-star guard from Texas, becomes fourth commit of 2025 class
Rivals' John Garcia Jr. keeps you up to speed on the latest recruiting movements around the ACC
Blue Devils focused on moving forward after emotional loss, with unbeaten Miami up next