Duke headed to Army next season

A few days after playing Army in Durham, and a year ahead of time, Duke announced its next matchup against the Black Knights.

It’ll be a special one.

Duke will play at Army on Nov. 11, 2025. The Veterans Day game will be the Blue Devils’ first trip to West Point, N.Y., since 1997.

“It's always an honor to compete against Army, but we're incredibly excited to have the opportunity to play at Army next year on Veterans Day in honor of all those who have served in our military,” Duke coach Jon Scheyer said via news release. “It's a privilege to have the opportunity to play at West Point, to be in their culture, to be tested on the road early in the season, and to experience something that's more meaningful than just a basketball game.”

Duke and Army have played 16 times in men’s basketball and the first seven of them, between 1932-39, were all played on the service academy’s campus. But that 1997 game at Army, when Duke was coached by Army graduate and former coach Mike Krzyzewski, was the last time the Blue Devils played at West Point.

“Our program has had a longtime connection to Army with Coach K, and I've learned every year I've been at Duke as a player and assistant coach under Coach K about the principles and values that were instilled in him during his time at West Point,” Scheyer also said via release. “It's going to be a special day celebrating our two programs and all those who have served in our armed forces."

The schedule agreement also includes Army returning to Durham in 2026.