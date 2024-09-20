Preview: Duke at Middle Tennessee

Duke prepares to face UConn while relying on its defense, including an undersized and ultra-confident star
Diving into Duke's opponent this week with 5 things you need to know about the Huskies
Rivals' Rob Cassidy breaks down the five best defenders in the 2025 class, including a couple of Duke targets
The Big J & Little J Show break down Duke's double OT win over Northwestern and look ahead to Saturday night
Rivals' Rob Cassidy checks in on legacy recruits, including (obviously) the Boozer twins
Duke prepares to face UConn while relying on its defense, including an undersized and ultra-confident star
Diving into Duke's opponent this week with 5 things you need to know about the Huskies
Rivals' Rob Cassidy breaks down the five best defenders in the 2025 class, including a couple of Duke targets