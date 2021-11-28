My Take: 5 coaches for Duke to target

Duke's first-year athletics director Nina King was on the job two weeks before Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement was announced, and she’ll wrap up the calendar year hiring a new football coach.

A mutual separation between Duke and coach David Cutcliffe was announced Sunday afternoon, coming on the heels of the Blue Devils losing the final eight games of the season – all ACC games – and finishing in the bottom of the ACC.

Cutcliffe, who’s 67 years old, was Duke’s coach for 14 seasons, arriving after the program had eight wins in the previous five seasons and elevating the Blue Devils to a stretch of six bowl games in seven years.

But the program tumbled in recent seasons, and this season’s winless ACC trek – every other ACC team won at least two games – was apparently the final step toward Cutcliffe’s tenure ending.

For the first time since 2007, Duke is hiring a football coach.

Here are five coaches for the Blue Devils to consider, why they would make sense, and why they might not make sense:

Mike Elko, Texas A&M defensive coordinator

Age: 44

Regional/ACC ties: Former Wake Forest defensive coordinator (three seasons), former Richmond assistant (two)

Why it makes sense: In what’s turning into an era of dominant offenses across college football, with only a select few defenses standing out, ADs seemingly have to choose between grabbing an offensive mind to go along with the flow or trying to find a defensive mind who can halt those offenses.

This would obviously be the latter.

Elko’s defense is fourth in the country this season in scoring defense (15.9 points per game). After leaving Wake Forest for a one-year stint at Notre Dame, Elko has spent four seasons in College Station under Jimbo Fisher.

Elko has never been a head coach, though he wants to be one.

Why it might not happen: It’s a double-edged sword that Elko has never been a head coach.

Elko has been around good head coaches for his entire career, but King would have to feel comfortable enough handing the keys to the program over to him for this to work.

Also: Elko is in the elite group of Power 5 coordinators making more than $2 million. His company, based on the last reporting of assistant coaches/coordinators salaries by USA Today, is … Clemson’s two coordinators.

Cutcliffe’s reported salary for this past season was roughly $2.9 million; if Duke is on the hook for a buyout as part of the agreed-upon separation, it could limit the program’s ability to land a top-tier target.