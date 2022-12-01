News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-01 15:41:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Mike Elko wins ACC coach of the year

Duke coach Mike Elko was named the ACC's coach of the year on Thursday.
Duke coach Mike Elko was named the ACC's coach of the year on Thursday. (Jaylynn Nash/USA Today Sports Images)
Conor O'Neill • DevilsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

The five-win turnaround for Duke’s football team was enough for first-year coach Mike Elko to be voted the ACC coach of the year by a panel of the league’s coaches and media.

Elko and his staff helped Duke go from 3-9 and winless in the ACC last season to 8-4 this season, with a 5-3 league record that put the Blue Devils one game behind UNC in the ACC’s Coastal Division.

Duke is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2018; the Blue Devils' bowl information will be announced Sunday afternoon.

Among the more-impressive aspects within that turnaround is that in Duke’s last six games of 2021, the Blue Devils were non-competitive in second halves, losing by an average of 36.5 points. This season, Duke’s most-lopsided loss was a 35-27 defeat at Kansas.

Elko was hired last December following a roughly two-week process after the resignation of David Cutcliffe, who won the ACC coach of the year twice, in 2012 and ’13.

This was the 45-year-old Elko’s first season as a head coach. In his 23 previous years of coaching, 18 were spent as a defensive coordinator. The three most-recent stops were Wake Forest (2014-16), Notre Dame (2017) and Texas A&M, where he was from the 2018-21 seasons under Jimbo Fisher.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}