Four-star power forward Joey Baker surprised Duke fans Wednesday with an announcement that he is reclassifying to the Class of 2018 and will arrive on campus in Durham this coming fall.

Baker’s decision to enroll at Duke early gives the Blue Devils yet another piece to the nation’s No. 1 rated class. The 6-foot-7, 205-pound recruit was Duke’s lone commitment for the Class of 2019 and now joins a loaded class featuring R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish, Zion Williamson and Tre Jones.

The Fayetteville (North Carolina) Trinity Christian standout is well aware of the stacked deck at Duke, and sees it as an opportunity to improve his game, and prepare himself to make a bigger impact in the 2019-20 season.

There is a possibility Baker will redshirt this fall.

Prior to his reclassification, Baker was listed as the nation’s No. 32 ranked player by Rivals.com. He committed to Duke in October of 2017.