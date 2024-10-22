Duke’s Jon Scheyer reacts to Tony Bennett’s retirement

DURHAM – Comparatively speaking, Tony Bennett wasn’t coaching in the ACC for that long.

His 15 years at Virginia is less than half of what Mike Krzyzewski spent at Duke, less than Roy Williams’ North Carolina tenure and equal to his Kansas one, and it’s far less than Jim Boeheim spent at Syracuse.

And then, there’s this nugget from Jon Scheyer to bring it back into perspective.

“You know, he came to Virginia my senior year at Duke,” Scheyer said after Saturday’s exhibition game, referencing the 2009-10 season. “And so, for his 15 seasons, I’ve competed against him 12 out of 15 years as a player or as a coach.”

Bennett’s retirement from Virginia sent shockwaves through the ACC and college basketball. At 55 years old, Bennett stepped away from a program where he won a national championship (2019), six ACC regular-season titles, two tournament championships, and reached the NCAA tournament 10 times in 15 years.

Nothing will ever compare to Duke-UNC games. But remove those from the equation and the Blue Devils’ best test and biggest rival over the past decade in the ACC has been a Virginia program suddenly rocked by Bennett’s decision to retire 20 days before the Cavaliers’ season opener.

Even in Scheyer’s two seasons as coach, two of Duke’s more memorable games have been against Virginia — the blown ending that led to Duke’s overtime loss at Virginia in 2023, followed by Duke beating Virginia four weeks later in the ACC championship game.

“We’ve had some big-time battles against many teams in the league,” Scheyer said. “But no games are tougher than playing Virginia and the teams that he’s had. I expect that, obviously, to continue.”