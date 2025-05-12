Duke adds transfer from Princeton

Duke is dipping back into the Ivy League to pick up another transfer portal addition.

Jack Scott committed to the Blue Devils’ men’s basketball program on Sunday night. He spent the past three seasons at Princeton, where he played in 67 games and averaged 10.1 minutes per appearance.

The 6-6, 210-pounder does not project as a rotational player for the Blue Devils but should bolster the team’s depth. Duke’s practice team needs a boost given the departures of Spencer Hubbard and Neal Begovich (both out of eligibility) and Stanley Borden (transfer portal).

Scott, who’s from Pelican Island, N.J., scored 147 points across his three seasons with Princeton. He was part of teams that won a combined 66 games across the past three seasons, including a trip to the NCAA tournament in 2023.

He had season-highs of 31 minutes and 10 points in Princeton’s 85-76 loss to Cornell in late January this past season. Scott appeared in eight of 11 remaining games after that and only played a combined 46 minutes.

Scott’s father, Joe Scott, has been a Division I coach for the past couple of decades. He’s currently in his second stint as Air Force’s head coach; he was Princeton’s head coach from 2005-07 and was at Denver from 2008-16.